Man Accused of Sexual Battery Involving a Minor: Police

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of sexual battery involving a juvenile that had occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police Department, the suspect was identified as Kevin A. Rubio and had met the juvenile victim on Thursday at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Police say the victim entered the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot, where they engaged in sexual activity.

The suspect then transported the victim to his residence in the City of Miramar, where she spent the night, police said.

Rubio was arrested by Pembroke Pines Police Detectives and transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this suspect, please contact our Investigations Division at 954-431-2225.