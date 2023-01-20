Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Customers at Hollywood Massage Spa

Hollywood Police arrested a man who they said sexually assaulted female customers while working at a massage spa, where he's also accused of performing massages without a license.

Jianan Cheng, 57, faces charges including sexual battery, practicing health care without a license and performing massages without a license, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Cheng was performing a massage in October 2022 on a woman - who police said was six months pregnant at the time - at the Oriental Massage Spa located at 2921 Stirling Road.

The victim told police Cheng asked her if it was okay to massage certain areas and she gave him permission, but he allegedly began to simultaneously touch her private areas including her nipples. After she told him to stop, Cheng allegedly put her hand on his crotch.

The victim ended the massage and attempted to tell Cheng's co-workers about his actions, but they claimed to not understand her, according to the report. He attempted to explain his actions, but the victim left the store and notified police.

Detectives made contact with the store's owner and asked to see Cheng's license, which she could not produce. State officials confirmed Cheng does not have a license to perform massages in Florida.

The victim later identified Cheng in a police lineup as the man who assaulted her. An investigation also concluded Cheng sexually assaulted a female customer at the spa in July 2022, with that victim telling police Cheng was "sexually inappropriate."

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.