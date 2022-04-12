Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hialeah Massage Parlor Worker

A man accused of forcing his way into a Hialeah massage parlor and sexually assaulting an employee has been arrested, authorities said.

George Luis Rivero, 26, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary with assault or battery, battery, sexual battery by threats, and false imprisonment, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Rivero forced his way into the Oriental Massage parlor at 6500 W. 4th Avenue Monday evening.

Once inside, he grabbed the employee by her hair, punched her multiple times in the head and face, then sexually assaulted her, the report said.

During the attack, the victim was able to text her sister to tell her to call police without Rivero knowing, the report said.

When officers arrived they heard a woman screaming and found Rivero and the woman naked in a room in the business, the report said.

Rivero denied the charges, but the woman had visible redness and contusions on her face and head, the report said.

Surveillance footage also corroborated the victim's statement about what happened, the report said.

Rivero appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond. He was appointed a public defender.