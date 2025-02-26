Man accused of sexually battering 2 women in his Nova Southeastern University dorm room

A man is facing serious charges after police said he sexually battered two different victims inside his dorm room at Nova Southeastern University on two separate occasions last year.

Ethan Contrera Rodriguez, 19, was initially arrested this past November on sexual battery charges related to an incident from October.

The new charges are related to an alleged sexual battery in his dorm room at NSU's campus in Davie that was reported in September.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim said Rodriguez had contacted her through Instagram direct message the morning of Sept. 7, asking her if she wanted to hang out.

She went to his room and they started talking on the edge of his bed, but she said he started grabbing her and kissing her, the report said.

She said she stopped him, saying "I don't want any of this. I just came over here to be friends," and told him she was on her period and intended for nothing to happen, the report said.

"I don't care if you have your period. I don't really care," he replied, according to the report.

"That's disgusting to me," she said.

"So let's do it," he responded, according to the report.

She said he pushed her onto his bed, removed her shorts and underwear and pinned her to the bed while he sexually battered her, the report said.

The victim said she told him to stop multiple times but he said "No, I don't care," and at one point smacked her hard on her buttocks, the report said.

She said she was eventually able to get to the bathroom where she called her friend to come get her, telling her friend it was an emergency and was whispering because she was afraid Rodriguez would hear her calling for help, the report said.

The victim was able to leave the room and meet her friend, before reporting the encounter to police days later.

She also had a photo of her skin swollen in the shape of a handprint from where Rodriguez smacked her and said she couldn't walk normally due to discomfort from the assault, the report said.

Rodriguez was interviewed by detectives and said "I don't know how it happened. She said she was on her period and could wait," the report said, adding, "It's not like it's on me; her clothes were off."

He added that "She curved her body in a way telling me it's okay" and raised her body "inviting him to have sex" but didn't verbally consent to having sex, the report said.

"He disclosed that it was a mistake, stating he didn't find the victim attractive and 'What did I get myself into?'" the report said.

In the October case, the alleged victim said she met Rodriguez at the campus gym and they exchanged phone numbers.

She said they had been texting for weeks before Rodriguez asked her to meet him at his dorm room on Oct. 12, and she said she arrived and Rodriguez immediately gave her a hug.

"The victim described the hug as sexual because the offender moved his hand up and down her back. The victim felt uncomfortable and alarmed but did not say anything," the report said.

They sat on his bed and Rodriguez started kissing her, and she told him to stop and said she hadn't come there for that, the report said.

They started watching TV but she said Rodriguez became "touchy" and "manipulated his hand inside the back of her pants" and started kissing her, the report said.

She asked him to stop and he said "I'm sorry," but about five minutes later, he started sexually battering her, the report said.

She told him to stop and pulled his hand away, and he told her "You're too pretty to be shy," the report said.

The victim said she moved to a different area of the bed and told Rodriguez "No is no, and I want you to stop," the report said.

She asked Rodriguez if he wanted to go to the recreation center and he said he wanted to stay in the room, and she said a short time later he started removing her pants and put his weight on her and started performing a sex act on her, the report said.

The victim said she told him to stop and tried to pull away but he was too strong.

She said she later grabbed her pants and belongings and was leaving the room when Rodriguez grabbed her from behind and wouldn't let her go, the report said.

According to the report, she raised her voice saying "Let me go. I want to leave" and he released her saying "what the f--- is wrong with you?"

After she reported the incident to police, investigators had her call Rodriguez and during the call, Rodriguez asked her if she'd reported the incident to anybody, the report said.

She said no but that she was upset and wanted an apology, and Rodriguez initially tried to say it was consensual but later apologized for putting his hand in her pants and said he should have stopped when she told him to stop, the report said.

Rodriguez is now facing five sexual battery charges, and had been ordered held without bond after his November arrest. He appeared in court Wednesday in the second case, where the judge set his bond at $300,000.

Rodriguez was banned from NSU last year and is not allowed to return to campus. Officials at NSU said they don't comment on active cases or investigations.

In a statement, Davie Police said no other reports have been made about Rodriguez.