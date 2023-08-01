Man accused of sexually battering woman who passed out in front of her Wynwood apartment building

A man is facing charges after he was caught on camera sexually battering a woman who he'd found passed out in front of her Wynwood apartment building, police said.

Joshue Romero, 42, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 21 outside the Artem Apartments on Northwest 29th Street.

According to the report, surveillance footage showed the victim, a 27-year-old woman, being dropped off and left in front of the building by a ride share driver.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After the driver leaves, the victim is seen throwing up before she lays on the sidewalk, the report said.

"She was under the influence of alcohol, so she couldn't walk much, she was throwing up," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said Tuesday.

A short time later the video shows Romero approach the unconscious woman and take her phone, which was next to her, before he continued walking, the report said.

Romero returned about five minutes later, and that's when he sexually battered the helpless woman before getting up and walking away, the report said.

Another resident of the building found the woman and assisted her in getting into her apartment. That resident later asked the property manager if the woman was ok, prompting the property manager to review the building surveillance footage.

When the property manager saw the woman sexually battered in the footage, she called police, the report said.

"This is a sexual assault, it was disturbing," Vega said. "Once the witness saw this, she immediately called police."

The victim later told police she'd called her phone and a man answered. The man told her his friend had "bad habits" and had her phone, but would be willing to return it if she gave him money to buy food, the report said.

The victim met the man outside a bank on North Miami Avenue and got the phone but left out of the bank's back door without paying the man, the report said.

The woman's description of the man she met matched the description of Romero, the report said.

On Sunday, the property manager of the Artem Apartments called police, saying the man who was seen in the surveillance video sexually battering the woman was outside the building again, the report said.

Officers responded and took Romero into custody. Romero was shown a photo of himself from a camera near the scene of the incident moments before the sexual battery, which he identified as himself, the report said.

Romero, who the report said is homeless, was taken to an area hospital before being booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"In a case like this where you have a person that is going out to drink, did the right thing in using a rideshare in order to go home, but it's better if they have a person with them that can help them in these cases," Vega said. "Also, for those that are rideshare drivers, that can help these victims by knocking on one of the neighbors' doors and saying 'hey, can you help her get to her apartment?'"