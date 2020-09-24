Broward County

Man Accused of Shooting at Driver Before Leading Cross-County Chase

The suspect who led a high-speed, cross-county chase in South Florida appeared before a judge in court Thursday.

Kesly Altidor, 24, is accused of shooting at another driver during an argument before fleeing from officers and leading a chase from North Lauderdale and into Miami-Dade County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as deputies chased a silver Mercedes Benz weaving in and out of traffic during rush hour Wednesday.

Eventually Altidor surrendered to deputies near the Okeechobee Road Turnpike exit. Chopper footage showed him stop the car and get out with his hands up. He was then taken into custody.

Altidor faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing and eluding. He is being held on a $65,000 bond with a GPS ankle monitor. His next court date is for an arraignment on the charges.

