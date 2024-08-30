Man accused of shooting at Opa-locka commission candidate to be released from jail

A man who police said allegedly shot at an Opa-locka commission candidate last week will be allowed to leave jail.

Anthony Mitchell was granted bond and will be allowed to leave jail on Friday, following his Aug. 22 arrest on an attempted murder charge.

According to a police report, commission candidate Chris Davis was walking on Rutland Street when a man confronted him, and they started fighting. Then Davis and Mitchell fought, Davis told police.

According to the report, the fight was over the two men supporting other candidates over Davis for the city commission seat.

Davis then got in his car, and as he was driving away, he heard several gunshots, the report said. He later noticed a bullet hole in the driver's door.

Mitchell, 50, has denied being the shooter.

In bond court after his arrest, Mitchell's attorney said there was "nothing indicating that Mitchell advanced at any point or encouraged any shooting," and that it made "no sense" why he's facing attempted murder "when he's not the shooter, did not give anyone a gun, was not participating in any shooting whatsoever."

On Friday, prosecutors came to an agreement with Mitchell's attorneys to allow him to go home, but he'll be on house arrest until his trial.

"Mr. Mitchell will be home having dinner with his family in Opa-locka tonight so we are very very happy that an innocent person will be home with his family and wife and his children and grand children this evening where he should be because he’s done nothing wrong," defense attorney Michael Pizzi said.