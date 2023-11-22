Man accused of shooting, killing Tamarac warehouse employee

A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed another man at a warehouse in Tamarac.

Damion Dawkins, 37, was charged with premeditated murder in the Tuesday shooting at Sonny's the Car Wash Factory near Nob Hill Road, according to an affidavit from the Broward Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the victim — who hasn’t been identified— confronted a female coworker that morning for allegedly telling other coworkers that he was harassing her. The woman then filed a complaint with human resources against the victim and went home for the day.

BSO Damion Dawkins

Hours later, Dawkins got into a physical fight with the victim, and then chased the victim — who was unarmed— while shooting at him, the affidavit said.

Once Dawkins caught up with him, investigators said he allegedly pointed the gun behind the victim’s head and shot him in the neck.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Dawkins came outside the warehouse with his hands up and was arrested.

“We are shocked and saddened by the shooting yesterday at our warehouse in Tamarac, which tragically took the life of one of our employees," a spokesperson for Sonny's the Car Wash Factory said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. We are working closely with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and want to thank them for their brave actions.”

It’s unclear if the suspect was also an employee at the company.