Man accused of shooting men he thought were Palestinians charged with hate crime

A man accused of shooting two tourists he thought were Palestinians 17 times in Miami Beach had charges upgraded on Tuesday to two attempted first-degree murder with prejudice.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, is now facing hate crime related charges, punishable by up to life in prison, after police said he shot a father and son who were visiting South Florida from Israel on Feb. 15.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video in the 4800 block of Pine Tree captured Brafman's car going southbound on Pine Road and then making a U-turn at 48th Street where a vehicle with the two victims was stopped.

Brafman drove past them and stopped directly in front of them, then got out of his car, stayed near the driver's side and started shooting the vehicle as it drove past him, the report said.

Brafman then drove to 4887 Pine Tree Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The father and son, Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi, were in a car that was left riddled with bullets.

Ari Rabi suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while the father suffered a graze wound to his left forearm.

"Like a bad dream," Ari Rabi said.

Authorities said the shooting was unprovoked, and Brafman does not know either man.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, he "spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both," the report said.

However, on Tuesday, Brafman's attorney Dustin Tischler told NBC6 prosecutors got the case all wrong and denied the shooting was hate driven. Tischler said his client was defending himself and claims the victims were reaching for a weapon.

"The way Mr. Brafman encountered them, in his own mind, the way they drove and drove past him created a fear in his own mind that he was in some form of danger and he reacted to that," said Tischler.

On top of denying the hate crime allegations, Tischler also raised questions over his client's ability to stand trial.

After multiple evaluations, a medical doctor considers Brafman incompetent to stand trial. A second doctor must evaluate Brafman and provide a second opinion before a judge rules whether or not the defendant is competent.

"Mental health is obviously playing a role," added Tischler.

Brafman pleaded not guilty and must stay in jail for now.