Man accused of slamming child barricades self at apartment in Tamiami: Sheriffs

A man accused of slamming his 5-year-old son in Tamiami Saturday afternoon barricaded himself inside an apartment, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene at the 2000 block and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Deputies said the suspect slammed his 5-year-old son against a wall, which caused a laceration.

The child was taken to the hospital by rescue crews.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After the child was transported, the father barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to get out.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.