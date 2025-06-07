Man accused of slamming child barricades self at apartment in Tamiami: Sheriffs

A man accused of slamming his 5-year-old son in Tamiami Saturday afternoon barricaded himself inside an apartment, deputies said.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene at the 2000 block and Southwest 122nd Avenue.
Deputies said the suspect slammed his 5-year-old son against a wall, which caused a laceration.
The child was taken to the hospital by rescue crews.
After the child was transported, the father barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to get out.
The investigation remains active.
This is a developing story.