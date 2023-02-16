Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Teens in Fort Lauderdale Club in November Arrested: Police

A man accused of stabbing two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub back in November has been arrested, police said.

Howard Earle, 46, was arrested Wednesday in Lauderhill by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Earle in connection with the Nov. 27 incident at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office Howard Earle

Investigators said two 17-year-old girls were among a group of friends who were in the club when a man they didn't know groped one of them.

The victim pushed the suspect away from her and told her friends he had touched her, and the second victim confronted the suspect and told him to leave them alone, police said.

That's when the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed both victims, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the club after the incident.

Earle is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of sexual battery, police said.

He was booked into jail and given a $100,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.