Man accused of stabbing another man outside Fort Lauderdale Publix facing new charge

Perry Andrown, 40, was arrested initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the April 16 stabbing.

By Amanda Plasencia

A man accused of stabbing another man in the parking lot of a Fort Lauderdale Publix last month is facing a new charge.

Perry Andrown, 40, was arrested and initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the April 16 stabbing.

But according to court records, a warrant was recently filed by prosecutors that increases it to attempted first-degree murder, which requires proof of premeditation.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim had been found stabbed in the parking lot of the grocery store at Cordova Road and 19th Street.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness said he was sitting outside the supermarket area with the victim, who he said is named Albert, having a drink. At some point, the suspect approached them.

“They were talking for a moment. And then I don’t know exactly how they got into it, their personalities clashed. And he told dude ‘I’ll smack you in your face’ and dude whipped out a knife and he hit him about five times," the witness said.

Records show Andrown remains in jail without bond.

Fort Lauderdale
