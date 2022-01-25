Man Accused of Stabbing Dania Beach Neighbor Over Loud Muffler

A Dania Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed his neighbor over a noise complaint.

Alex Jean Mistivar, 43, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly left his neighbor fighting for his life.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors said Mistivar allegedly stabbed his neighbor at a multi-family home on Southwest 14th Street, where they both live in separate apartments, because of a loud muffler.

Witness Ruth Plancher said she saw the large police response after the alleged attack.

"Heard something about a stabbing, there was like a lot of blood," Plancher said. "Basically I came home, my mom said 'somebody got stabbed,' there were helicopters involved."

The victim remains in a local hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition, prosecutors said.

At his first court appearance, an attorney for Mistivar claimed self-defense. When Mistivar tried to speak, he was advised by the attorney to remain silent.

Mistivar was ordered held without bond.