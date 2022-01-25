only on 6

Man Accused of Stabbing Dania Beach Neighbor Over Loud Muffler

By Cristian Benavides

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Dania Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed his neighbor over a noise complaint.

Alex Jean Mistivar, 43, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly left his neighbor fighting for his life.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Alex Jean Mistivar

Prosecutors said Mistivar allegedly stabbed his neighbor at a multi-family home on Southwest 14th Street, where they both live in separate apartments, because of a loud muffler.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Suspects Still Sought in Little Havana Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother Dead

Florida 3 hours ago

39 Missing After Suspected Human Smuggling Boat Capsizes 45 Miles From Florida

Witness Ruth Plancher said she saw the large police response after the alleged attack.

"Heard something about a stabbing, there was like a lot of blood," Plancher said. "Basically I came home, my mom said 'somebody got stabbed,' there were helicopters involved."

The victim remains in a local hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition, prosecutors said.

At his first court appearance, an attorney for Mistivar claimed self-defense. When Mistivar tried to speak, he was advised by the attorney to remain silent.

Mistivar was ordered held without bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Broward CountyDania Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us