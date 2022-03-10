Miami Gardens

Man Accused of Stabbing Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner

Jonathan Tarrercasadesus, 25, was arrested Wednesday on an attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon charge, an arrest report said

By NBC 6

033119 Miami Gardens Police FL
NBC 6

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed a Miami Gardens barbershop owner.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Jonathan Tarrercasadesus

The report said Tarrercasadesus was getting his hair cut at Matas Barber Shop on Northwest 199th Street when he got into a dispute with the barber cutting his hair.

The barber asked Tarrercasadesus to leave but he refused, and when the owner came over and Tarrercasadesus continued to refuse to leave, a physical confrontation ensued, the report said.

Tarrercasadesus left but returned and asked the owner to come outside, and when the owner got to the threshold of the front door, Tarrercasadesus pulled out a 12-inch knife and stabbed the owner in the abdomen, the report said.

Tarrercasadesus was booked into jail and was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

