Man Accused of Starting Coconut Creek Riot Charged with Attempted Murder

It started as a small fight and grew into what Coconut Creek Police called a riot and the 21-year-old man accused of inciting it is now charged with attempted murder.

Dominic Marquis Figueroa was initially arrested July 9 following a fight near a Marathon gas station at 3910 W. Hillsboro Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. the night before, records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Figueroa took part in a fight involving at least six people, all of whom were injured with some requiring hospital treatment.

Injuries included cuts, bruises, scrapes and swelling, the report stated.

A clerk at the gas station told officers two large groups were involved in the brawl and that weapons were used, police said.

Figueroa was released from the Broward County Jail July 10 on a $1,000 bond.

He was arrested again Thursday on a charge of attempted felony murder for using a car to try to run down someone, said Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder.

Figueroa remained in jail without bond Friday, records show.