Man accused of stealing $77k from former landlord in another case of elderly exploitation

According to the State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle, elderly exploitation has increased in Miami-Dade County. Just this week, two men have been arrested for fraud against elderly victims.

Yaroslan Bartutis is accused of using his former landlord's bank account to make credit card payments and luxury car payments.

"He couldn't explain why he had charged in excess of $77,000. He couldn't provide the means of payment for a Lamborghini, for thousands of dollars in credit card payments," said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Yaroslan Bartutis

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim, Valentino Zolli, lives in Venezuela and had a realtor managing his property. He told NBC6 Bartutis would pay the rent via bank transfer every month, therefore, he had his account number and routing number.

Police say with this information, Bartutis paid his own credit card bills and also made a few car payments. Zolli said he realized all of these transactions occurred about 9 months later when he was working on his accounting for the year.

"You're better off saving your money under a mattress instead of the bank," Zolli said.

He was upset the bank did not send him an alert or provide more layers of security to prevent this situation from happening.

Jose Teurbe-Tolon represented Bartutis in court and argued the elderly exploitation charge because the police report did not include the age of the victim. Zolli told NBC6 he is 67.

In a separate case of elderly exploitation, Manuel Diaz is accused of stealing about $50,000 from his 95-year-old mother.

Police say after the woman's husband died, Diaz convinced his mom to transfer money to a joint account, which he later emptied. The 95-year-old then faced eviction.

"Even when he knew that she was going to be evicted, she didn't have the money, all he did was give her $6,000 and then left. Left her in the lurch," Fernandez-Rundle said.

The State Attorney's Office was able to help the 95-year-old find a new home.

Diaz's family said he is innocent.