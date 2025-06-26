Man accused of stealing Aston Martin caught in Palm Beach County

A man was arrested after an Aston Martin car, valued at $120,000, was found at a house in Palm Beach County after being stolen in Miami Beach.

The car, stolen on April 2024, was detected by license plate readers as and was seen being towed with a final destination in Palm Beach County. Last March, the car was detected again, this time as it was delivered to a residence in Royal Palm Beach, according to the arrest warrant.

Ivan Hinginio Torres, 39, was taken into custody by agents of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office as he showed up to the the house in which a stolen Aston Martin vehicle was located.

The Aston Martin was reported stolen on April 17, 2024 when the owner's daughter came back home at midnight and notified her father that the vehicle was missing.

Later that day, the car was caught by license plate reader and was seen being towed.

A year later, on March 14, the car was being towed again, this time detectives on the case made contact with the driver of the tow truck, and confirmed that the final destination for the vehicle was West Palm Beach.

On March 17, 2025, Torres showed up to the residence where the Aston Martin was dropped off. A BMW, which was reported as a stolen vehicle, was also found at the house.

A judge imposed Wednesday a bond of $120,000 for Torres, who faces charges of grand theft and dealing with stolen property.