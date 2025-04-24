Man accused of stealing coworker's nude photos from her cellphone

A South Florida man is accused of stealing his co-worker’s cellphone and then sending nude pictures and videos from the woman’s phone to himself.

Benjamin Alvarez, 25, covered his face and ignored NBC6's questions when he bonded out of Miami-Dade jail on Wednesday night.

Hours before, he quietly stood before a judge, facing a long list of charges, including grand theft, resisting an officer without violence and sexual cyber harassment.

The alleged incident happened in July at a Starbucks on Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral, police said. The victim, who works at the coffee shop, told police she left her cellphone charging in a back office that night.

At some point, the victim noticed her phone was missing, then questioned Alvarez about it after co-workers told her he had a habit of stealing their phones and sending himself their information, police said.

When the woman checked her phone, several messages were deleted, police said. She told police those messages contained the nude photos and videos. She then called the police.

Officers showed up at Alvarez’s home in Miami Tuesday, where they say he tried to run away from officers who were at his front door. The suspect continued to resist officers when they got him outside, cuffed him, and eventually took him into custody.

"This individual is a former partner and is no longer employed by Starbucks," Starbucks said in a statement to NBC6. "Their actions are not consistent with Starbucks' high standards of conduct. Out of respect for the privacy of current and former partners (employees), we do not discuss individual employment details."

In court, the judge ordered Alvarez to stay away from the victim and the business.

Police said the suspect allegedly did this with multiple employees at Starbucks before, but no one ever reported it.