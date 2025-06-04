A man was arrested after being accused of stealing various items from retail stores in Miami-Dade, deputies said Wednesday.

Yordan Prats-Piloto, 42, is facing several charges, including third-degree grand theft and using an anti-shoplifting device.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Prats-Piloto was seen entering a Burlington, located off South Dixie Highway, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and selected a number of items, hiding them in his shorts, and promptly walking out of the store towards his car, a witness confirmed.

According to an arrest report, he then began his drive to the next store, a Ross 20 minutes away from the Burlington, where at 1:07 p.m. he employed the same strategy and drove off with the stolen loot worth $406.43.

Prats-Piloto, the report said, then found himself at another Burlington, located at 8881 SW 107th Ave., where he selected and stole five items, a witness told deputies.

As Prats-Piloto made his way back to his car, he was taken into custody in the parking lot of the third store while inside his vehicle, the report said.

His vehicle was investigated thoroughly, and deputies found a metal magnet device, which got rid of anti-theft tags placed on store merchandise.

Along with that, a trash bag containing Burlington items verified to have been stolen at a different time and date totaling $1,333.40 was found, the arrest report said.

Prats-Piloto was charged accordingly and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without further incident.