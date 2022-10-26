Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport

A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said.

Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

An arrest report said the theft happened on July 2, 2021 at Miami International Airport Cargo City on Northwest 18th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video showed a white Isuzu box truck pulling up and a man getting out and approaching another box truck, the report said.

The man got into the second box truck and drove away. The truck was loaded with $250,000 worth of electronics, the report said.

About 30 minutes after the theft, the truck was found abandoned and empty.

Other surveillance cameras had captured the Isuzu box truck and another truck casing the business before the theft, the report said.

In November 2021, Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives impounded the two trucks as part of a homicide investigation, which revealed Rangel was a suspect of the investigation, the report said.

During that investigation, Rangel gave his cellphone number, and when detectives searched his phone records, they showed that his phone was in the area of the theft and the area of where the stolen box truck was recovered on July 2, the report said.

Rangel was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Rangel was among multiple suspects who were arrested in the 2012 theft of a truck that was filled with $2.5 million in cell phones and perfume from a northwest Miami-Dade cargo business.

Court records showed he was given 10 years' probation in the case, which was set to end in January 2024.