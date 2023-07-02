Man accused of taking police in wild chase appears in bond court

The man accused of causing a chaotic crash on Wednesday appeared in bond court on Saturday after being released from the hospital.

James Bradley Exposito, 39, finds himself in jail after leading police in a wild chase that left three innocent bystanders injured, including one woman.

According to Miami-Dade Police, detectives were investigating Exposito for selling drugs to an undercover informant in May.

As the officers attempted to take him into custody, Exposito fled the scene and led the police in a wild chase, the authorities said.

Exposito is now facing a litany of drug charges and is accused of attempting to run over police officers and causing a serious crash involving multiple vehicles near U.S. 1 and SW 132nd street.