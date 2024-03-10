Sunny Isles Beach

Man accused of targeting Jewish community in Sunny Isles Beach

Officers say the 39-year-old intentionally targeted his victims based on the religious clothing they were wearing, in two of three incidents

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing a list of charges in Sunny Isles Beach, accused of targeting its Jewish community on more than one occasion.

Mohammad Ali Alsaccal, 39, was allegedly involved in three separate incidents over three days, where he presented a weapon and threatened the victims involved, according to Sunny Isles Beach Police.

Officers say Alsaccal intentionally targeted his victims based on the religious clothing they were wearing, in two of the three incidents.

Mohammad Ali Alsaccal, 39, mugshot
The first happened on Thursday near North Bay Road, when Alsaccal reportedly approached a victim with a "blunt shiny weapon" -- possibly a knife. The victim was not harmed, according to police.

Alsaccal faces attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Thursday's case.

The second incident occurred on Friday along Collins Avenue, in which four people were walking back from a service at a local temple, when Alsaccal allegedly charged at them with a sharp object and threatened to stab them, police said.

The victims were all wearing and displaying traditional orthodox Jewish clothing relating to their religious heritage, police confirmed.

The victims were able to run away from Alsaccal and call for help, but he reportedly took off before officers arrived on scene. No injuries were reported in this incident, either.

He faces several charges in connection to Friday's incident, including making credible threats to do harm based on religious/ethnic heritage.

The latest incident took place on Saturday morning, along Collins Avenue as well.

Police say two victims were wearing traditional orthodox Jewish clothing and were reading the Torah as they walked to a local synagogue for worship, when Alsaccal approached them.

He allegedly pulled a "silver colored object" out of his pocket before yelling antisemitic insults and threats toward the victims, including, "Jews are the devil, and all Jews must die.” 

The victims in this case were also able to get away unharmed, before calling police. Officers were later able to track down Alsaccal on Collins Avenue and arrest him, after he was identified as the man involved in each of the three incidents.

Officers discovered a silver pen in Alsaccal’s pant pocket, which was taken in as evidence.

Alsaccal was again charged with making credible threats to do harm based on religious/ethnic heritage, as well as attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Sunny Isles Beach
