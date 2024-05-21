Hialeah

Man accused of threatening his roommate with machete in Hialeah

The victim told investigators that it all started when he asked the accused, Carlos Ferley Ruiz García, 37 years old, to clean the bathroom of the house on Sunday

By NBC6

A man appeared in court on Monday after being accused of threatening his roommate with a machete in their Hialeah apartment.

The victim told investigators that it all started when he asked Carlos Ferley Ruiz García, 37, to clean the apartment's bathroom on Sunday, according to the police report.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Ruiz García allegedly took the machete and started waiving it to the victim and saying in Spanish to come out of his room and "kill each other."

Carlos Ferley Ruiz García
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim said he locked himself in his room out of fear that the man would kill him and called the authorities, while the suspect shouted at him from outside.

The police report describes that upon arriving at the apartment located on 58th Avenue and 17th Street West in Hialeah, the suspect still had the machete in his right hand. Officers ordered him to drop it and immediately detained him.

Ruiz García faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Local

NBC 6 Jan 26, 2023

How to watch NBC 6 South Florida News stream anytime, anywhere for free

Lee County 34 mins ago

3 drown after friends try to save teen struggling in Florida river: Deputies

Both men had been living together for three months prior to this incident, according to the report.

During his bond court appearance, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Another person living with both men corroborated the victim's version against Ruiz García.

The suspect remains arrested in Miami-Dade County's TGK jail and bail was set at $5,000.

If bond is submitted, Ruiz García will only be able to return to that apartment he shared with the victim to collect his belongings accompanied by a police officer.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us