Man accused of threatening his roommate with machete in Hialeah

A man appeared in court on Monday after being accused of threatening his roommate with a machete in their Hialeah apartment.

The victim told investigators that it all started when he asked Carlos Ferley Ruiz García, 37, to clean the apartment's bathroom on Sunday, according to the police report.

Ruiz García allegedly took the machete and started waiving it to the victim and saying in Spanish to come out of his room and "kill each other."

Carlos Ferley Ruiz García

The victim said he locked himself in his room out of fear that the man would kill him and called the authorities, while the suspect shouted at him from outside.

The police report describes that upon arriving at the apartment located on 58th Avenue and 17th Street West in Hialeah, the suspect still had the machete in his right hand. Officers ordered him to drop it and immediately detained him.

Ruiz García faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both men had been living together for three months prior to this incident, according to the report.

During his bond court appearance, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Another person living with both men corroborated the victim's version against Ruiz García.

The suspect remains arrested in Miami-Dade County's TGK jail and bail was set at $5,000.

If bond is submitted, Ruiz García will only be able to return to that apartment he shared with the victim to collect his belongings accompanied by a police officer.