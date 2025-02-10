Key Biscayne

Man accused of throwing rocks at great white heron at Bill Baggs State Park

Edgar Estuardo Valenzuela, 34, was arrested Friday on a charge of wounding an endangered species, records showed

By NBC6

A man has been arrested after he allegedly threw rocks at an endangered great white heron at Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne.

Edgar Estuardo Valenzuela, 34, was arrested Friday on a charge of wounding an endangered species, records showed.

Edgar Estuardo Valenzuela
Miami-Dade Corrections
Edgar Estuardo Valenzuela

The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 20 at the park at the southern end of Key Biscayne.

According to an arrest report, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to a report of a person throwing rocks at a great white heron.

Investigators used a license plate reader to identify a vehicle of interest and the occupants of the vehicle matched the description given by witnesses, the report said.

A ranger had seen the occupants hurriedly packing their belongings and leaving the park immediately after they were confronted by witnesses who alleged the driver threw a rock at a great white heron, the report said.

Investigators later identified Valenzuela as the suspect and he was arrested on Friday.

He was booked into jail and remained held on an immigration hold, records showed.

Herons are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

