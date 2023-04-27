Florida

Man Accused of Touching Himself While Watching Children Walk to School in SW Florida

The incident took place Tuesday morning in Golden Gate, located in Collier County.

Deputies in southwest Florida are looking for a man who a child said drove up to her in his vehicle and began to touch himself while she was walking to school earlier this week.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday morning in Golden Gate, located in Collier County. The young girl told deputies the man drove up in a sedan with the windows down and began to masturbate.

The man later drove away and did not try to get lure the girl into his vehicle, she told deputies.

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Detectives released a composite sketch of the suspect, describing him as white male possibly in his early 20s with blond hair and light blue eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and was driving a gray and silver two-door sedan with a black top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

