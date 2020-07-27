Florida

Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Child From Florida Hotel: Sheriff

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martin, 24, of Bradenton, was charged with kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery and violation of probation

By Associated Press

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested on multiple charges after he entered a hotel room near Tampa on Sunday morning and took a child, sheriff's officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martin, 24, of Bradenton, was charged with kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery and violation of probation.

The child's mother called 911 at 9:41 a.m. and said the man had walked into her hotel room and picked up the child. She was able to get the child away from the man, who ran from the hotel, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – GOP Stimulus Proposal to Be Revealed, Marlins' Home Return Delayed

Fort Lauderdale 14 hours ago

‘Swim-In' Protest Brings Attention to Incident After Woman Racially Profiled at Pool

Information including the child's age or the hotel was not released by the sheriff's office due to the agency's interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that’s meant to protect crime victims. The law deprives the public of information that had long been made available under Florida’s public records law.

“Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her.”

Chronister said Martin would be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

A lawyer for Martin wasn't listed on jail records.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaHillsborough CountyKidnapping
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us