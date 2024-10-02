Man accused of trying to kill Opa-locka commission candidate has charge dropped

A man who police said allegedly shot at an Opa-locka commission candidate back in August had his attempted murder charged dropped on Wednesday.

Anthony Mitchell was initially arrested for attempting to kill commission candidate Chris Davis after a fight.

According to a police report, Davis was walking on Rutland Street when a man confronted him, and they started fighting. Then Davis and Mitchell fought, Davis told police.

According to the report, the fight was over the two men supporting other candidates over Davis for the city commission seat.

Davis then got in his car, and as he was driving away, he heard several gunshots, the report said. He later noticed a bullet hole in the driver's door.

However, a month after his arrest, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office dropped the attempted murder charge and only filed a battery.

Records show authorities believe Mitchell intentionally touched or struck Davis by knocking out one of the victim's bottom front tooth.

Mitchell denied all the allegations and his attorney Michael Pizzi spoke with NBC6 on Wednesday.

"The reason this charge got dropped is because we produced affidavits from eye witnesses standing next to him testifying under oath that he never possessed a weapon, that he never shot anybody and because the test he did on his hand showed he never possessed a weapon," Pizzi said.

NBC6 reached out to the state attorney's office about why the charge was dropped, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Mitchell is on house arrest until his trial on the battery charge.