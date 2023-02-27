Man Accused of Trying to Sell Bedridden Elderly Woman's House: Miami-Dade Police

In an undercover takedown, Miami-Dade Police arrested and charged a man who they say tried to sell a bedridden elderly woman's house using fake IDs, fake documents and stolen information.

Tom Roy Jenkins, 43, of Oakland Park, was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including fraud, grand theft and elderly exploitation, according to an arrest report.

"This individual attempted to practically steal a home from an 86-year-old bedridden female that's in a nursing home," said Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Detectives said Jenkins used a fake Florida driver’s license and drew up fake documents to pose as the elderly woman's son to sell her Miami home.

Miami-Dade Corrections Tom Roy Jenkins

Police said he went to a North Miami title company with a forged purchase sale agreement to sell the woman's house for $500,000.

"He provided a fictitious Florida driver's license, so he had all the documentation that he needed in order to show that this was going to be a legitimate purchase of this home," Zabaleta said.

Police said Jenkins and another woman also presented fake IDs to a notary public.

"Everyone was asking for documentation, everyone was doing the right thing throughout the entire process," Zabaleta said. "There was nothing negligent, but everything that was being provided was all fictitious, but sometime in the process the title company noticed that there was something wrong."

The red flags led the title company to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department's real estate fraud squad to set up an undercover takedown Monday after police said Jenkins tried to pick up a $462,000 check for the house.

Real estate title lawyer Valerie Hassan said it’s easy for criminals to track down a lot of information through public records online and said it’s important to hire an attorney in the real estate business. She also said it's important for homeowners to check up on their property records.

"In my opinion, it’s very important that you keep up to date with checking your property by checking to make sure the records are the way they should be," she said.

Police said they want the community to take a good look at the suspect in case he has other victims. While the title company and officers were able to stop this transaction from going through, sometimes that’s not the case and it becomes a big nightmare for the homeowner to get their property back.