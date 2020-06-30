Miami-Dade

Man Accused of Using Racial Slurs While Pulling Gun on Black Miami-Dade Homeowner

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

Footage showed an encounter between an armed and and a homeowner in Miami-Dade.

A man has been arrested after authorities say he used racial slurs while pulling a gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Joseph Max Fucheck, 58, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The state attorney's office said Dwayne Wynn was across the street from his house in unincorporated Miami-Dade when Fucheck put a real estate card in his mailbox and drove off.

After Wynn retrieved the card from his mailbox, Fucheck returned, jumped out of his car and began a profanity-laced rant, authorities said.

At one point, Fucheck alleged pulled out a gun and pointed it at Wynn, demanding he return the card as witnesses and children looked on, officials said.

Wynn started recording the encounter, and the more than 2 minute video showed Fucheck brandishing the firearm and making racist remarks, authorities said.

“It is sad that racism can turn the most mundane act into a confrontation with potentially violent overtones," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “All Mr. Wynn wanted to do was go into his mailbox for his mail. Suddenly, as the video shows, Mr. Fucheck accosted him with a barrage of ugly statements and racial slurs. This incident was about much, much more than the obnoxious behavior of an irate man arming himself and screaming at someone he did not know and had no reason to fear."

Fuckeck wasn't listed in Miami-Dade jail records, and attorney information wasn't immediately available.

