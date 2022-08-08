Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police

A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall.

Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said.

The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming under womens' skirts, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An officer then spotted him following a woman using his cellphone to film her from behind, the report said.

The officer watched as he followed her down an escalator and through the mall a few hundred feet before he turned around and appeared to have saved the video, the report said.

Eastburg was stopped by the officer, who asked for consent to search his phone.

On the phone the officer found over 30 videos dating back to July 23 showing him "following numerous females and videoing their buttocks and crotch areas unknowingly as they shopped/walked through the mall," the report said.

Eastburg was arrested and booked into jail. He was also trespassed from the mall for three years by mall security, the report said.