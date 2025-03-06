Man accused of woman's murder on I-95 previously arrested for violence against another woman

Newly released bodyworn camera shows a man, accused of murdering a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95, had been arrested the year before for allegedly dragging and kidnapping another woman.

The videos show the arrest of Lorent Pion in March 2023, when police said he was caught on surveillance video outside of a Miramar club chasing his then-girlfriend, dragging her on the ground and forcing her into his car.

Pion is seen handcuffed and in the back of a squad car. Another bodycam showed a witness telling officers the woman was screaming and begging for something to help her.

This week, Pion was charged with the December murder of another woman, Nahomi Cittadini, who was found on the side of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, naked and beaten.

Investigators said Pion punched her repeatedly on the side of the road as she tried to fight him off. He then allegedly dragged Cittadini into the far-right lane of traffic so cars were swerving around them and then he walked away.

Cittadini then crawled back to the emergency shoulder, and he punched her again, investigators said. The next time Pion dragged her into the road, she was struck by a car and killed.

A few months earlier, another video showed a fight between Cittadini and Pion in Miami Beach in August 2024. Pion violently beat her and threw her to the ground.

At the time, she was captured on bodycam telling police nothing happened.

Earlier this week, Cittadini’s mother spoke about Pion's charges and the relationship he had with her daughter.

"That shouldn't be done to even an animal," Maria Benitez said. "I don’t know what was going through his head… He, based on the images of what he was doing, seems to have a phobia of women because I don’t understand it."

Pion is being held at the Broward County jail and is expected to be transferred to Miami to face the new murder charge.