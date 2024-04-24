North Miami Beach

Man admits to installing hidden camera in tenant's room

According to the arrest report, the victim decided to check for hidden cameras in her room after noticing images of his room through a camera in Payan’s phone.

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism after his tenant discovered that the smoke detector in her room was a hidden camera.

Elias Samuel Payan, 42, was arrested Tuesday after his tenant, who has been renting a room from Payan in North Miami Beach since 2022 and lives there with two minors.

Elias Samuel Payan

The victim became concerned and while checking her room, she became suspicious of the smoke detectors Payan had changed in around sometime on October 22.

She was able to take down the smoke detector and discovered it was a spy camera, read the report.

The report went on to explain the hidden camera had a wide angle shot of the entire bedroom.

Payan was taken into custody and transported to the North Miami Beach Police Department, where he admitted to installing the camera.

He was later transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Payan appeared before Judge Mindy Glazer on Wednesday and was given a $2,500 bond for each charge.

