Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Trapped at NW Miami-Dade Warehouse

A man was airlifted to the hospital Thursday morning after being trapped between equipment at a northwest Miami-Dade warehouse.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the 14500 block of Northwest 57th Avenue, where rescue crews received a call just before 6 a.m. of a man being trapped on a loading dock.

The man was freed and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition was unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released details on the incident, including if he was a worker at the warehouse or how he got trapped.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.