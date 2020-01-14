Firefighter Airlifted to Hospital After Falling Down Elevator Shaft

A Miami-Dade firefighter was airlifted to an area hospital after he reportedly fell down an elevator shaft at a Bal Harbour department store.

Crews responded to the scene at the Neiman Marcus store located in the 9700 block of Collins Avenue just before 8 a.m., but did not confirm any of the details in the incident.

The firefighter was taken to a nearby helicopter and airlifted to an area hospital, where his injuries are unknown at this time.

