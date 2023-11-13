Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near Opa-locka church

A man was airlifted to a local hospital after a shooting near a church in Opa-locka Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Grant Avenue near Duval Street, not far from the Croom Temple Church of God.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the area for reports of a shooting and airlifted the man from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The man's identity and exact condition were unknown.

Police haven't released any details on the shooting.

