Miami-Dade County

Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near Opa-locka church

By NBC6

NBC6

A man was airlifted to a local hospital after a shooting near a church in Opa-locka Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Grant Avenue near Duval Street, not far from the Croom Temple Church of God.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the area for reports of a shooting and airlifted the man from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The man's identity and exact condition were unknown.

Police haven't released any details on the shooting.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

