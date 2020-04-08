Florida

Man Allegedly Coughs on Store Employee, Claimed Social Distancing is “Getting Out of Hand”: Police

Canfora denied coughing on employees when asked by officers and said he didn’t expect anyone to get his “sense of humor”.

WESH-TV

Police arrested a Florida man after he allegedly coughed on a store employee while also complaining that social distancing was “getting out of hand.”

Officers arrested 49-year-old Christopher Canfora and charged him with one count of aggravated assault.

According to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, Canfora approached the employee at a hardware store in DeBary on Tuesday and began to discuss the practice put in place across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The employee told officers that Canfora said “This is getting out of hand” and coughed on her at the register she was working at before coughing on other employees and saying he was going to do the same at a nearby grocery store.

Canfora denied coughing on employees when asked by officers and said he didn’t expect anyone to get his “sense of humor”.

