Man Allegedly Kills Cat ‘With Bare Hands’ at Kendall Park

A South Florida man is now behind bars after police say he beat a cat to death Wednesday night “with his bare hands.”

Prosecutors say Osvaldo Lam choked and slammed a cat to the ground before police officers discovered the dead animal inside a trash bin at Indian Hammocks Park in Kendall.

Lam told authorities he was sitting on a park bench when the cat attacked him.

“The defendant was covered in animal hair, animal feces and had scratches on his arms and hands,” said prosecutor Nessa Eth.

Felony animal cruelty charges usually carry a $5,000 bond, but Judge Mindy Glazer decided to increase Lam’s bond due to the nature of the crime.

“I’m concerned he poses a danger to the community based upon this type of behavior towards a defenseless cat and I’m going to set his bond at a $100,000 bond,” said Glazer.

Glazer also ordered Lam to stay away from all domestic animals and have a psychological evaluation.

In Florida, animal cruelty charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.