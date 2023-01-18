Man Allegedly Kills Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police

Police are investigating after a man allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue.

Police found the victim at the scene and pronounced him dead. His identity was not released.

Hollywood Police say the killing of a man this morning is an “isolated incident” involving two coworkers who knew each other “and had history” @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/tpRm2BSDff — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) January 18, 2023

Authorities called it an isolated incident and said the two had a history but gave few other details. Police declined to describe how the killing happened but stressed that it did not involve a gun.

“This was an isolated incident between two people that did know each other and worked together," Hollywood Police spokesman Christian Lata said. “At this time the Hollywood Police Department does not believe that there’s any danger to public safety.”

A man was taken into custody after police said he killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood.

The incident happened at German-based company Wartsila.

"Wartsila is very saddened that an incident with a fatality has occurred today at our facility," a company spokesperson said. "Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker."

Police have not released any information on a suspect. An investigation continues into the incident.