Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Argument Over Money: Miami Police

A Miami man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during an argument over money on New Year's Eve, police said.

Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.

Morales told detectives he lent his ex-girlfriend $4,000 and her friend $1,000 prior to their break-up four months ago. The two were in a relationship for three years.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Morales said he had made several attempts to get his money back but was attacked by the victim's new boyfriend and his friends, according to police.

On Saturday night, Morales came by a residence in the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street in another attempt to get his money back from his ex, police said.

He got into an argument with the victim, who told him she was not going to give him the money, police said.

Police responded to the residence, where they found the victim bleeding on the ground from several gunshot wounds, the report said. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Her identity wasn't released.

Morales called 911 minutes after the shooting, wanting to turn himself in, police said.

Detectives later found Morales and the victim had a past history of domestic violence, and witnesses stated Morales was aggressive with the victim while she was at work and previously threatened to kill her if she started dating anyone else.

Morales appeared in bond court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to stay in jail without bond.