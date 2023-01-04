Miami Man Accused of Killing Ex on New Year's Eve Over Money: Police

A family is in shock over the murder of a Miami woman, who they say was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on New Year's Eve.

Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Esterling Garcia. Her sister said in a phone interview that Garcia was waiting at her Allapattah apartment for an Uber to arrive to go out with her friend that night.

Garcia left the apartment thinking her Uber was there, but when she opened the door, she saw it was Morales and that he was armed, her sister said.

Morales shot Garcia as she tried to run away, striking her twice in the head, her sister said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Morales told detectives he lent his ex-girlfriend $4,000 and her friend $1,000 prior to their break-up four months ago. The two were in a relationship for three years.

Garcia's sister said the two broke up in August, but Morales had been stalking her.

Morales said he had made several attempts to get his money back but was attacked by the victim's new boyfriend and his friends, according to police.

On Saturday night, Morales came to her residence in the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street in another attempt to get his money back from his ex, police said.

He got into an argument with the victim, who told him she was not going to give him the money, police said.

Julio Morales, 27, faces a second-degree murder charge in the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Police responded to the residence, where they found the victim bleeding on the ground from several gunshot wounds, the report said. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Police did not release her identity.

Morales called 911 minutes after the shooting, wanting to turn himself in, police said.

Detectives later found Morales and the victim had a past history of domestic violence, and witnesses stated Morales was aggressive with the victim while she was at work and previously threatened to kill her if she started dating anyone else.

Morales appeared in bond court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to stay in jail without bond.