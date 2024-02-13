Florida Keys

Man and 13-year-old girl he kidnapped in South Carolina found in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Tyler Michael Berlick, 35, and the girl were found in a pickup truck at a shopping center parking lot in Key Largo around 3:25 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was wanted in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from South Carolina was found with the teen in the Florida Keys early Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyler Michael Berlick, 35, and the girl were found in a pickup truck at a shopping center parking lot in Key Largo around 3:25 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Tyler Michael Berlick
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Tyler Michael Berlick

Berlick, of Wisconsin, had been wanted by federal authorities in the kidnapping.

The sheriff's office said they'd received information that Berlick was possibly en route to the Keys and ran his license plate after he entered Key Largo.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and the teen was placed in protective custody and was receiving services until she can be brought back to South Carolina.

It's unclear how Berlick met the teen and when she was taken.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysSouth CarolinaMonroe CountyKey Largo
