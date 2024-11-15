Man and 2 women charged with murder in deadly shooting at Miramar apartment complex

A man and two women are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man at a Miramar apartment complex last month.

Lindsey Grinage and Yesenia Collier, both 28, and 34-year-old Steven Lapenta, are facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the Oct. 3 shooting, records showed.

Lapenta was arrested last month while Grinage was arrested Thursday, Broward jail records showed. Information about Collier's arrest wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office Steven Lapenta and Lindsey Grinage

The shooting happened at the Avalon Miramar Park Place Apartments on Southwest 30th Court.

The victim, 36-year-old Alec Mathew Hugh-Sam, was found shot at the scene and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to a police report, Lapenta is the one who pulled the trigger after confronting Hugh-Sam and hsi girlfriend and demanding $3,500 in cash that they had.

Much of the report detailing how the shooting unfolded is redacted, but it appears Lapenta, Grinage and Collier were with Hugh-Sam and his girlfriend at a club partying hours before the shooting.

A physical altercation took place at the club and police were called, the report said.

Lapenta, Grinage and Collier confronted Hugh-Sam at the apartment complex hours later, where Lapenta fired a single shot that killed Hugh-Sam, the report said.