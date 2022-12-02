Man and Daughters Humiliated at Airport by False Human Trafficking Allegation

A father said he and his daughters were devastated when he was stopped at a South Florida airport where he was accused of human trafficking and questioned in front of passengers.

Jonathan Marcu said he and his daughters had a great time in New York seeing Billy Joel, but all that changed when he landed back in South Florida.

Police, the airlines, and airport workers are told to always be on the lookout when something doesn’t look right when it comes to spotting people who could be showing up in South Florida against their will.

Marcu said that he ended up on the very dark side of that effort for absolutely no reason.

Marcu said on Monday when their Spirit Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale landed, the great time they had in New York went quickly downhill.

"They walked up to me and they said 'can you come with us sir?' I said 'can you tell me why?' And they were like 'no sir, can you just come with me?' Well, like I’m with my two daughters. They were like 'they can come as well,'" Marcu said in a Zoom interview.

Marcu said that Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were waiting at the gate. He said he was separated from his daughters, ages 17 and 21, and deputies questioned them at the gate while passengers coming off the flight gazed as they walked by.

"I said 'what’s this about?' They said 'there was a passenger on the plane who said you’re human trafficking.' I said 'really?" I said 'is this a joke?' They said 'it's not a joke at all sir,'" Marcu said. "They brought my two daughters to me who were, the younger one was actually very distressed, the older one was handling it a little bit better."

BSO officials told NBC 6 they got a call to 911 and deputies went to the gate and determined the call was unfounded.

Marcu said the family was questioned for about 35 minutes before they were allowed to leave.

"I get human trafficking and it's a big problem but there was zero red flags. I mean, there’s not reason for them the question me whatsoever to something. I did nothing to deserve it," he said.

Marcu said it's the airline who should have better procedures to investigate such a serious accusation.

"One of the flight attendants actually stopped and said 'I am really sorry you have to go through this sir but when somebody yells fire, we need to see if there is a fire.' And at that point my daughter asked was the passenger who complained about this sitting next to us. He’s like 'no he was actually on a different side of the plane,'" Marcu said. "There’s got to be more to it than just some passenger looking at me and two kids and saying 'that guy is a human trafficker.' There’s no way they could have thought anything could be out of the ordinary, wrong."

Spirit Airlines sent a statement that reads in part: “We reached out to our guest to learn more and informed him that we are conducting an investigation per our procedures. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we believe the travel industry plays an important role in the fight against human trafficking. Our team members receive training in this area, and we have procedures in place to work with law enforcement."

Marcu said he got a call from the top lawyer at Spirit Airlines telling him about the investigation and that they would get back to him. He’s hoping his experience doesn’t ruin this time of year for his daughters.