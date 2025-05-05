Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Wildlife officials

Authorities are investigating a suspected bear attack in southwest Florida that left a man and a dog dead, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41 just south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area and near Jerome in Collier County, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Monday.

Officials said they're investigating the incident as a suspected fatal wildlife attack reported to involve a bear.

The man's identity wasn't released.

FWC and law enforcement are searching for the animal, which is believed to still be in the area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area. Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife," the FWC said in a statement.

According to the FWC, black bears are the only species of bear found in Florida and there are estimated to be around 4,050 across the state.