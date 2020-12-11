Man and Teen Sought in Fatal Fort Lauderdale Bus Terminal Shooting

Police have identified a man and a teen girl they're seeking in connection with a triple shooting in Fort Lauderdale in October that left a man dead and two innocent bystanders injured.

Kimani Brown, 22, and a 16-year-old girl are being sought for their roles in the Oct. 17 killing of 28-year-old Davonta Gaines, Fort Lauderdale Police said Friday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal located at 101 Northwest 1st Avenue.

Police said the teen had a brief interaction with Gaines across the street from the bus terminal before she crossed the street to the bus terminal to speak with Brown.

When Gaines entered the bus terminal a few minutes later, Brown fired multiple shots, hitting Gaines and two innocent bystanders, police said.

Brown and the teen fled the scene. Gaines and the other victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center where Gaines died from his injuries. The innocent bystanders received non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Brown has ties to the City of Hollywood, and the teen is known to have ties to the City of Pensacola.

"Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone making contact with him is urged to use extreme caution," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.