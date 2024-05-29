Florida

Man and woman accused of stealing up to $20K worth of merchandise in organized retail theft crime spree

The thefts happened across different counties including Broward, Brevard, Orange and Palm Beach County

A man and a woman are accused of stealing up to $20,000 worth of merchandise in a period of 30 days across four different counties.

Jimmy Carter Lamar and Donkeria Eunice Burgess are facing organized retail theft charges after stealing a dozen items, according to authorities.

These items include Stanley Cups, Bogg Bags, high-end fragrances, cosmetics and other products totaling $15,000 to $20,000, according to a statement released by Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.

The thefts happened at numerous stores including Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ulta Beauty, CVS and Walmart across different counties including Broward, Brevard, Orange and Palm Beach County.

According to the investigation, they would conceal the items and quickly leave the store without paying.

Burgess committed the crimes while on probation for a previous aggravated child abuse charge.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Lamar on charges of fleeing and eluding authorities in March, while Burgees remains at large.

Attorney General Moody's Office of the Special Prosecutor will prosecute the case.

