Man and woman arrested after motorcycle ‘chop shop' found at Coral Gables home: Police

A man and woman were arrested after police said they uncovered a motorcycle "chop shop" at a home in Coral Gables.

Janet Barbara Blanco, 37, and Eric Cordero, 29, were arrested Tuesday on charges including operating a chop shop, grand theft of a vehicle, dealing in stolen property, possession of a counterfeit VIN, and masked burglary, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the chop shop was discovered after police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife at a home on Romano Avenue and discovered a Suzuki motorcycle parked in a driveway had a license plate for a BMW motorcycle.

Investigators determined the Suzuki had been stolen in Miami on March 14, the report said.

Blanco, the renter at the home, allowed police to enter and officers found two motorcycles inside that had also been stolen, the report said.

Police said the VINs to all three motorcycles were altered and/or obscured.

Also found inside the home were motorcycle parts and a moped.

Cordero, who lives with Blanco in the home, claimed he was the owner of two of the motorcycles, the report said.

Blanco claimed the motorcycles belong to other people who brought them to Cordero to be fixed, the report said.

The pair is also charged in the Feb. 29 theft of Suzuki motorcycle from a parking garage of a condo building on Northwest New River Drive in Miami.

According to the arrest reports, video showed Blanco driving a motorcycle with Cordero on the back into the garage and the pair was later seen leaving on the stolen motorcycle.

Blanco and Cordero were booked into jail, and were expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.