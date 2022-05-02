Man and Woman Arrested After Victim Lured to Violent Armed Robbery in Fort Lauderdale

An accused armed robber and the woman suspected of setting up the victim are behind bars in Broward County.

Faith Traleica German, 20, had arranged a meeting with a man about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and they went for stroll along the 300 block of Northwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

That was until they encountered Jamaris Coleman, 21, who threw the man to the ground, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s valuables, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Coleman started hitting the man on the head with the handgun before leaving the area with German. The pair was seen entering a nearby business where police said they were arrested a short time later.

Both are charged with robbery with a firearm and Coleman is also facing a charge of aggravated battery.

At their first court appearances Monday, they were ordered held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, but they are asking any other victims or people with information about this crime to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.