Man and woman arrested for alleged unlicensed cosmetic procedures in Aventura

A man and woman are facing charges after police said investigators uncovered an unlicensed cosmetic surgery business in Aventura.

Joao Batista Cunha De Araujo, 56, and Amanda Soares Felizardo Ungaro, 40, are facing charges including unlicensed practice of medicine, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, arrest warrants said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the warrants, Aventura Police received two CrimeStoppers tips last year alleging De Araujo was running an unlicensed medical office on Northeast 214th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The tips alleged De Araujo was performing liposuction, Botox injections, buttocks fillers and ear surgeries, and said he was a doctor in Brazil but wasn't licensed in the United States, the warrants said.

Investigators found videos posted on social media of De Araujo performing procedures, and he also allegedly rented out offices to other doctors not licensed in the U.S. to perform procedures and to train students on performing cosmetic procedures, the warrants said.

In January, undercover officers went to the business for consultation for a chin liposuction procedure, and De Araujo discussed the procedure and also suggested a prescription weight-loss medicine before the officers were quoted prices, the warrants said.

Ungaro worked at the business where she arranged appointments, coordinated with the business' medical director on scheduling and acquiring medications, coordinated and scheduled training courses and handled other administrative matters, the warrants said.

Investigators also found videos on Ungaro's phone that showed her performing injections on a patient at the direction of De Araujo, and a video showing her performing a laser procedure on the patient's face, the warrants said.

Police spoke with multiple patients of the business including one patient who said she received fillers from De Araujo.

She said he injected 17 bottles of filler in a single sitting, charging her $15,000, but later reducing it to around $7,000, the warrants said.

The patient said three days after the procedure, a large lump formed in her lip and some of the fillers hardened in her jaw/cheek bone area, so she went back to De Araujo who injected a substance to dissolve the filler he previously injected, the warrants said.

She said she still has hardened filler in her face and is working with a licensed plastic surgeon to fix the issue.