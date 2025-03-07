North Miami Beach

Man and woman arrested for running illegal lotteries in North Miami Beach: Police

Juan Carlos Lora, 36, and Maria Victoria Martinez, 38, were arrested Wednesday on charges including promoting or conducting a lottery, bookmaking, and manufacturing, selling or possessing a gambling device, records showed

By NBC6

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly running illegal lotteries out of a restaurant and a coin laundry in North Miami Beach, police said.

Juan Carlos Lora, 36, and Maria Victoria Martinez, 38, were arrested Wednesday on charges including promoting or conducting a lottery, bookmaking, and manufacturing, selling or possessing a gambling device, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Martinez's arrest came after North Miami Beach Police received an anonymous complaint that illegal gambling known as "La Bolita" was taking place in a coin laundry on Northeast 167th Street.

"La Bolita" is an illegal underground lottery system that allows people to place bets on legitimate state lotteries, police said.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the laundry and found Martinez had full control of the gambling booth where illegal bets were taking place, the report said.

Also found at the laundry were a white board that was keeping track of lottery drawing results, bundles of cash, a computer used to input bets, and a receipt printer for gambling receipts, the report said.

The arrest of Lora came after investigators received information an illegal lottery was taking place at a restaurant on Northeast 19th Avenue, an arrest report said.

An undercover detective was given $10 and placed a wager with Lora in the restaurant and found that in addition to the Bolita bets, Lora was taking sports bets, the report said.

Investigators executed a search warrant and in the restaurant they found TV screens displaying lottery results, three slot machines, bundles of cash, a computer used to input bets, and a receipt printer.

Martinez, of Miami Gardens, and Lora, of Fort Lauderdale, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

North Miami Beach
